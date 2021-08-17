Leam Richardson not dwelling on late slip as Wigan held by Wycombe

Boss Leam Richardson was pleased with his side’s performance and eager to look forward after seeing Wigan let Wycombe off the hook in a 1-1 draw in the first meeting between the two clubs in 18 years.

The hosts had the better of proceedings at the DW Stadium and went ahead through Callum Lang two minutes into the second half.

But gutsy Wanderers maintained their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League One season thanks to Anthony Stewart’s dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

“With games like that you’ve got to make sure you take your chances,” said Richardson.

“We were really pleased with the performances in the group and we created enough chances to go on and win the game. We had some great chances and on another day that game is put to bed a lot earlier.

“We possibly deserved more, but the only thing we’re disappointed with is the result.

“Callum scored the goal, but everyone stuck to their tasks and did what we wanted them to do today.

“We just couldn’t quite hold on and that’s disappointing. To concede right at the end always hurts but we can’t dwell on it.”

Richardson’s charges had multiple chances to put the game to bed and came agonisingly close when Will Keane rattled the crossbar with just 20 minutes remaining.

And Stewart snatched a point in the closing stages when he headed home the vital equaliser.

The defender’s first goal since October left the Chairboys with two wins and a draw as they try to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

And boss Gareth Ainsworth praised his team for battling until the very end to get something out of the game.

“It’s a good point against a good side,” said Ainsworth.

“They had the better chances in the first half but we limited them in the second half.

“I’m really happy that we got something here, away from home. That was a really battling performance and it shows the character we’ve got in the squad.

“We’ve got seven points from nine which is a fantastic start.

“We want to be dominant but sometimes we have to adapt and take what we can, which we did today.

“I have to give credit to [assistant manager] Richard Dobson, he mentioned our change of shape at half-time and it worked.

“Curtis Thompson stopped Will Keane’s influence really well and that allowed Josh Scowen to go forward.

“All in all I’m really happy.”