Gary Rowett admits Millwall were ‘beaten by a far better side’

Millwall boss Gary Rowett admitted his side were taught a footballing lesson by Fulham after a 2-1 defeat at the Den.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring early on for Marco Silva’s men before man of the match Fabio Carvalho doubled their lead with only eight minutes gone.

Benik Afobe scored his first goal for Millwall since arriving from Stoke on loan in the 87th minute to set up a nervy finish but Fulham held on to remain top of the Championship and leave Rowett’s Lions still looking for their first league win of the season.

“I thought we were beaten by a far better side, they gave us a bit of a lesson,” said Rowett.

“They out ran us, out passed us and showed a little bit more drive and desire than us and the goals are typical points in case.

“I think they showed tonight they are one of the best sides in the division and they play with such pace, power and intensity and the simple fact was we couldn’t get close enough. We looked like it was physically too much for us.

“It’s disappointing we allow Mitrovic a chance to prod the first one home and we didn’t work hard enough to close the run for the second but sometimes you have to accept the opposition were better.

“The last 20 minutes we showed a little more belief and maybe if we score earlier we have a little bit more time for that pressure to help get the goal we probably didn’t deserve – but at least we were trying.”

Carvalho, 18, teed up Mitrovic after racing down the left before scoring himself at the near post, with both players netting in consecutive games.

Afobe tucked home replacement Matt Smith’s cushioned header to set up a grandstand finish but in truth Fulham were dominant throughout.

“I was really pleased to see how we played and we deserved the three points. We were the best team on the pitch,” said Silva.

“From the first minute until the last we were the dominant team, and we didn’t even let them arrive in our box for most of the game.

“We managed the game well with the ball and created so many chances to have a different score.

“We knew it would be difficult to play against Millwall with this crowd and in this atmosphere. But I asked them to show our quality and it was a good test of our character and personality.

“It did get nervy towards the end, but that’s football. That we created so many chances is a good feeling for me; last game we scored five but you cannot always score four and five.”