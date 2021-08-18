Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2013: Europe claim historic Solheim Cup win over United States

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 6:27 am
Charley Hull, in action at the 2019 Solheim Cup, helped Europe secure a memorable victory in Colorado (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Europe won the Solheim Cup on American soil for the first time with an 18-10 win over the United States, on this day in 2013.

Liselotte Neumann’s team successfully defended the title they had won in Ireland two years previously, with six of the 12 players making their debuts in the match-play tournament.

Among that group were English duo Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, two of Neumann’s captain’s picks, with both taking victory in Sunday’s singles.

Caroline Hedwall sank a birdie putt on the 18th to claim the point Europe needed to retain the trophy in Colorado.

The Swede secured a one-up victory against Michelle Wie to put Europe 14-7 ahead.

Neumann said afterwards: “They made me proud. All of them.

“It was just a total team effort. Everybody’s been playing well, everybody’s been really helpful.”

Hull, 17, had earned Europe’s first point in the Sunday singles when, after going out second, she claimed a stunning 5&4 win over the experienced Paula Creamer.

Describing her Solheim Cup experience as “wicked”, the then youngest player in the competition’s history produced a composed display under the spotlight.

“I didn’t really feel that nervous, to be honest,” said Hull, who following her victory had asked Creamer to autograph a ball for a friend at home.

“Because this is how I always look at golf. I’m not going to die if I miss it. Just hit it, and find it, and hit it again.”

