Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Emma Raducanu beats top seed Alison van Uytvanck in Chicago

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 6:31 am
Emma Raducanu beat Belgian top seed Alison van Uytvanck at the Chicago 125 tournament (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Emma Raducanu has set up a second-round clash with former junior world number one Clara Burel after beating Belgian top seed Alison van Uytvanck at the Chicago 125 tournament.

The 18-year-old Briton, who earlier this year reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her second professional tournament, was a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 victor over the world number 60.

Raducanu’s compatriot Harriet Dart, meanwhile, was bundled out of the competition’s first round 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 by Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

British number two Cameron Norrie started strongly in his first-round encounter against John Isner at the Western and Southern Open before being knocked out of the tournament by the 2013 runner-up.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Six – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie  lost to the USA’s John Isner in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinatti.

The American, who moved to 2-1 overall against Norrie with the win, dropped the first set to the 25-year-old but battled back and smashed 25 aces for the match to claim a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory.

Earlier in the day, British number three Kyle Edmund withdrew from the US Open as the 26-year-old returns to fitness after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee problem in March.

On the women’s side’s of the draw in Cincinnati, Johanna Konta suffered a 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 loss to Karolina Muchova in the first round.

The British number one, who withdrew in the third round at Montreal last week due to a knee injury, made an assured start and, aided by some lovely forehand strokes, took the opening set.

Rain interrupted the second set in Ohio, where the 30-year-old squandered three break points at 1-1 with missed returns, before Czech Muchova levelled up the match by winning a close tie-break.

The 24-year-old took the deciding set comfortably and will face former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in round two.

