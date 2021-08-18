Manchester City sign Australia forward Hayley Raso from WSL rivals Everton

Manchester City have signed Australia forward Hayley Raso from Women’s Super League rivals Everton.

Brisbane-born Raso, a member of the Australian Olympic team which just missed out on a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, has agreed a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old said: “It feels amazing. I’m just so excited to be here at this huge club.

“Having played in the WSL last season, I really liked the league – it’s very tough and competitive and being able to come to a team like City, who are up there fighting for all the trophies and playing in the Champions League, it’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

Raso, who overcame a career-threatening back injury in 2018, has spent the last 18 months at Everton after joining from Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed fee.

City head coach Gareth Taylor added: “She has proven her ability and versatility in the WSL over the last couple of seasons with Everton and also brings lots of international experience to the table.

“She impressed during the recent Olympic Games too and we’re really looking forward to working with her over the next few years.”

Raso has more than 50 senior caps for Australia after making her full debut in 2012 and played for Canberra United, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory in her homeland.

She has also had spells in the United States with Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns.