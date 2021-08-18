Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for the club’s match with Paços de Ferreira.

Spurs flew out for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday morning but the 28-year-old was not part of the group.

Kane only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.

The England captain posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon a picture of himself training alongside the words: “Another session in the bank.”

He was not involved in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City – the team he wants to join this summer – on Sunday as he was not deemed fit enough.

Kane was named in the 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, which raised prospects of him travelling to Portugal for Thursday’s first leg.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of the Europa Conference League tie against Pacos (Nigel French/PA)

However, the PA news agency understands he has remained in London and will continue to work on his fitness with a view to being involved against Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will face the media at 6pm.