Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 4:22 pm
Harry Kane has not travelled with Tottenham to Portugal for their Europa Conference League play-off tie with Pacos de Ferreira (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Harry Kane has not travelled with Tottenham to Portugal for their Europa Conference League play-off tie with Pacos de Ferreira (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for the club’s match with Paços de Ferreira.

Spurs flew out for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday morning but the 28-year-old was not part of the group.

Kane only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.

The England captain posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon a picture of himself training alongside the words: “Another session in the bank.”

He was not involved in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City – the team he wants to join this summer – on Sunday as he was not deemed fit enough.

Kane was named in the 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, which raised prospects of him travelling to Portugal for Thursday’s first leg.

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of the Europa Conference League tie against Pacos (Nigel French/PA)

However, the PA news agency understands he has remained in London and will continue to work on his fitness with a view to being involved against Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will face the media at 6pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]