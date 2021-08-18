Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Sport

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack unhappy with state of Qarabag’s pitch

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 7:46 pm
Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov admitted the pitch was poor (Brian Lawless/PA)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has criticised UEFA for allowing Qarabag to play their Europa Conference League play-off on their pitch.

Cormack posted photographs of the surface at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on social media on the eve of the first leg in Azerbaijan.

There were barren patches on the turf and significant divots, prompting Cormack to compare it to public playing fields.

Cormack wrote on Twitter: “How @UEFA can sanction a pitch like this is beyond the pale… the top cutting up immediately you play on it. And here in Baku they have this beautiful new stadium just up the road! Maybe we should play the return leg at Inverdee!”

Both Qarabag and Limassol had complained about the state of the surface after the previous round.

However, Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov felt there was not enough time to secure permission to use an alternative venue for the play-off.

