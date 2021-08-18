Aaron Ramsdale left out of Sheffield United line-up amid Arsenal move reports

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says Aaron Ramsdale was “simply not in the right state of mind” to play on Wednesday night amid reports of the goalkeeper being set to join Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has been linked with the Gunners since the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season and being part of England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

“We felt he was not ready for the game,” Blades boss Jokanovic told Sky Sports ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship game at West Brom on Wednesday.

“We took the decision not to use him for the game.

“He’s simply not in the right state of the mind. We prefer not to complicate things and start with Mike (Verrips).”

Dutch goalkeeper Michael Verrips started at the Hawthorns, with Ramsdale seemingly having played his last game for United.

It has been reported that Arsenal are set to agree a £30million deal for Ramsdale – an initial £24m, with a possible further £6m in potential add-ons – and that the former Bournemouth goalkeeper could sign in time to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.