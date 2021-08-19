Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou not trying to replace ‘unbelievable’ Anthony Ralston

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 4:33 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stressed any new signings would complement and not replace his players as he hailed the ‘unbelievable’ Anthony Ralston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stressed any new signings would complement and not replace his players as he hailed the “unbelievable” Anthony Ralston.

Ralston has been a revelation this season and enhanced his burgeoning reputation with another impressive performance in Celtic’s 2-0 Europa League play-off first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old put in several excellent clearances and created some good chances, notably a late opportunity which led to Odsonne Edouard forcing a double save.

Ralston only played one game last season – when 14 of his team-mates were self-isolating – but has been ever-present since Postecoglou’s arrival amid a dearth of alternative right-backs.

But the defender has seized his opportunity to such an extent that Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic – who looks set to arrive in a £2.5million transfer from Legia Warsaw – will face a serious battle for a place in the team.

After goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest earned Celtic a fifth consecutive win, Postecoglou said: “I hate singling people out, but I actually said it to the team and I don’t mind saying it publicly, Anthony Ralston was just unbelievable.

“And at the end there he was still sprinting forward trying to create stuff for us.

“And I know he will have been running on empty, he has played every minute of every game.

“Anyone who has witnessed our last four or five games, players are giving everything.

“There’s a core group I am continually going to and we need to support them and the club is well aware of that. It’s our responsibility to provide support, and by that I mean extra players, and relieve the burden.”

Celtic's Anthony Ralston runs forward with the ball at his feet
Anthony Ralston again impressed in Celtic’s 2-0 Europa League play-off first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday night (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The former Australia head coach added: “I’m not bringing in people to replace people, I’m bringing in people to support the ones we have got here.

“It doesn’t matter who the player is, it’s inconceivable that they can play every game. Cal (Callum McGregor) probably thinks he can, and he probably could, but we have just got to be really careful.

“I am looking for players that are going to complement the ones we have got so we can build a strong squad, which we are going to need if we want to be successful. Especially playing the football we do.

“I have said right-back is a priority position because Anthony is the only one we have got. He is doing unbelievably well but he needs support.”

