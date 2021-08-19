Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2017: England hammer West Indies in first day-night Test

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 6:04 am
England demolished West Indies in the first ever day-night test in this country (Nick Potts/PA)
England won the first ever day-night Test match to be held in the United Kingdom on this day in 2017.

Alastair Cook’s side hammered the West Indies by an innings and 209 runs inside three days at Edgbaston to create history.

After Cook’s mammoth 243 set up England’s masterful 514 for eight declared, the tourists started day three on 44 for one but lost 19 wickets in the day as James Anderson and Stuart Broad caused havoc with the pink ball.

Anderson took three for 34 in the first innings as the Windies were dismissed for 168 before Broad then took identical figures in the follow-on, with Jason Holder’s side all out for 137 in 45.4 overs.

In doing so, Broad went above Sir Ian Botham and into second in the all-time list of England Test wicket takers, behind his good friend Anderson.

The handsome victory put England 1-0 up in three-match series, which the hosts ended up winning 2-1.

