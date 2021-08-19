Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Injury deals blow to Renato Sanches’ UK return with Liverpool

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 7:59 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 9:21 am
Renato Sanches has been linked with a return to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Renato Sanches has been linked with a return to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

An injury to Renato Sanches has dealt a significant blow to Liverpool’s pursuit of the midfielder, according to the Mirror. The Portugal international, who previously spent time in the UK on loan from Bayern Munich to Swansea, had been tipped to join the Reds but his club Lille have confirmed an injury will force him off the pitch for six weeks. The paper says a move to Anfield is looking “increasingly unlikely” as the transfer window enters its final fortnight.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to offer the £150million necessary to sign Harry Kane. The Independent reports Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could be ready to talk about selling the England striker, 28, given City have upped their offer.

The Times says one of West Ham’s rivals could pick up Nikola Milenkovic after the East Londoners abandoned their pursuit of the defender. Tottenham have recently increased their interest in the versatile Serbia and Fiorentina player, according to the paper. Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici is said to have wanted to sign the 23-year-old when the Italian was at Juventus two years ago.

Sean Longstaff could be heading to Merseyside, the Mail reports. Newcastle have placed a £10m price tag on the midfielder, 23, ahead of his contract expiring next summer and with Everton boss Rafael Benitez interested in signing him, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: The 29-year-old Egypt forward faces a drawn-out contract saga with Liverpool, according to the Times.

Kieran Trippier: Spanish outlet AS reports Arsenal and Manchester United have been told they have no chance of signing Atletico Madrid’s 30-year-old England full-back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]