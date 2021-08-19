Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
QPR defender Moses Odubajo to miss Barnsley clash through suspension

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 9:12 am
Moses Odubajo serves a one-match ban (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
QPR will be without Moses Odubajo through suspension for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Barnsley.

Full-back Odubajo serves a one-match ban after his red card in the midweek 3-2 win at Middlesbrough.

Striker Charlie Austin returned from a knee injury as a second-half substitute and should be in the squad again.

Midfielder Sam Field remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Striker Carlton Morris is still a doubt for the Tykes.

Morris missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat by Luton with the knee injury he suffered against Coventry at the weekend.

Belgian summer signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Iseka are pushing for their debuts and could be added to the squad.

Ben Williams may return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench in midweek.

