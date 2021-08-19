Ryan Nyambe likely to remain sidelined as Blackburn host West Brom

Blackburn look likely to be without Ryan Nyambe for home match against West Brom.

The right-back has suffered a suspected hamstring injury which kept him out of the midweek win at Nottingham Forest.

Leighton Clarkson could be handed a debut after joining on loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute at the City Ground.

Robert Snodgrass is edging closer to a return for West Brom.

The experienced midfielder scored twice in an under-23 match on Monday to build up his fitness following a back injury.

There are unlikely to be many changes, however, following the thumping 4-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Young midfielder Quevin Castro is fit after a shoulder injury and was on the bench in midweek.