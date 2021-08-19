Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harvey Barnes signs new deal with Leicester until 2025

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 10:33 am
Harvey Barnes has signed a new four-year deal with Leicester (Michael Regan/PA)
Harvey Barnes has signed a new four-year deal with boyhood club Leicester.

The 23-year-old attacker enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign, scoring 13 times in all competitions and making his England debut before a knee injury cut short his season.

Barnes has established himself as a regular under Brendan Rodgers during the last two terms and is excited for what is to come at the King Power Stadium.

“I’ve been here for so many years now, it feels like home,” he said.

“For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.

“It’s been something that’s been going on in the background and to sign now is great. It’s right at the start of a new season as well, which I know everyone is excited about.”

Leicester won the Community Shield
Leicester won the Community Shield (Nick Potts/PA)

While Barnes missed Leicester’s FA Cup final win in May, he had scored in the third-round win over Stoke and also shone in their Community Shield success over Manchester City at the start of August.

The 23-year-old made his Foxes debut midway through the 2016-17 campaign, but spent the majority of the next few years on loan at MK Dons, Barnsley and then West Brom.

It was at the Hawthorns where his goalscoring capabilities come to the fore and it convinced the Leicester hierarchy to give the wide-man a five-year deal in the summer of 2019.

