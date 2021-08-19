Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Laurie Walker set to continue in goal for Oldham against Colchester

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 10:49 am
Laurie Walker is likely to remain between the sticks for struggling Oldham (John Walton/PA)
Laurie Walker is likely to remain between the sticks for struggling Oldham (John Walton/PA)

Emergency loan signing Laurie Walker is expected to start in goal again as rock-bottom Oldham take on Colchester looking for their first point of the season.

The 31-year-old MK Dons goalkeeper rejoined Latics on a seven-day loan deal this week – due to injury to regular number one Danny Rogers (shoulder) – in time to play in Tuesday’s defeat at Bristol Rovers.

New signing Jamie Hopcutt missed the midweek match after limping off with a knee injury on his debut at Bradford last weekend and could miss out again.

Defender Jordan Clarke played the full 90 minutes last time out after pulling up with cramp in the previous two matches and is expected to start, while boss Keith Curle may return to the dugout following self-isolation after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Colchester midfielder Luke Hannant started his first game of the season in a 1-1 midweek draw with Mansfield after returning to training last week and may keep his place in the XI.

Hannant replaced on-loan Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper in the starting line-up for the last game after three consecutive starts for the teenager.

Defenders Tom Eastman (suspected hamstring) and Ryan Clampin (ankle) both went off injured on Tuesday night and are likely to be assessed as is captain Tommy Smith (back), who missed the match.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken could come back into contention after recovering from a groin problem for the 17th-placed U’s, who are also in search of their first league win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal