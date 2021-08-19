Laurie Walker set to continue in goal for Oldham against Colchester

Emergency loan signing Laurie Walker is expected to start in goal again as rock-bottom Oldham take on Colchester looking for their first point of the season.

The 31-year-old MK Dons goalkeeper rejoined Latics on a seven-day loan deal this week – due to injury to regular number one Danny Rogers (shoulder) – in time to play in Tuesday’s defeat at Bristol Rovers.

New signing Jamie Hopcutt missed the midweek match after limping off with a knee injury on his debut at Bradford last weekend and could miss out again.

Defender Jordan Clarke played the full 90 minutes last time out after pulling up with cramp in the previous two matches and is expected to start, while boss Keith Curle may return to the dugout following self-isolation after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Colchester midfielder Luke Hannant started his first game of the season in a 1-1 midweek draw with Mansfield after returning to training last week and may keep his place in the XI.

Hannant replaced on-loan Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper in the starting line-up for the last game after three consecutive starts for the teenager.

Defenders Tom Eastman (suspected hamstring) and Ryan Clampin (ankle) both went off injured on Tuesday night and are likely to be assessed as is captain Tommy Smith (back), who missed the match.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken could come back into contention after recovering from a groin problem for the 17th-placed U’s, who are also in search of their first league win.