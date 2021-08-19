Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Cullen could make first Hartlepool start against Walsall

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 11:00 am
Mark Cullen should be back for Hartlepool (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Cullen is expected to return to Hartlepool’s squad for the home clash against Walsall.

Striker Cullen, who has been restricted to substitute appearances since joining the club as he nursed a pre-season hamstring injury, has recovered from illness and is back in contention.

Teenage forward Will Goodwin, on loan from Stoke, impressed on his first start at Barrow last weekend, scoring Pools’ second equaliser in a 3-2 defeat, and he is likely to make his home debut.

Boss Dave Challinor was far from happy with Hartlepool’s defending at Holker Street and could opt to make changes, with Jake Lawlor, Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol all available.

Walsall skipper Joss Labadie is a doubt for the trip after he missed Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe with a quad injury.

Boss Matt Taylor said: “It will be touch and go whether he is available. What we can’t do is take a risk and rush him back too soon. His pre-season was disrupted by Covid and we have to make sure we have Joss for the duration of the season.”

Rory Holden is to see a surgeon as he looks to overcome a knee problem.

Playmaker Holden, who has only featured twice in 2021, had been pencilled in to return against Forest Green last weekend but suffered a setback.

