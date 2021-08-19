Chris Merrie back from ban as Tranmere host Newport

Tranmere have Chris Merrie back from suspension for the visit of Newport in League Two.

Midfielder Merrie has completed a three-match ban after he was sent off on the opening day against Walsall.

Callum MacDonald and Scott Davies are set to miss out again through injury.

But Elliott Nevitt recovered from an ankle problem to come on as a late substitute in the 0-0 midweek draw with Swindon.

Newport could welcome back captain Matt Dolan.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches after suffering a calf injury on the opening day against Oldham.

Mickey Demetriou, who has also sat out the last two games, will be assessed but Courtney Senior is a long-term absentee.

New signing Alex Fisher could make his full debut after a substitute appearance in the defeat by Mansfield last weekend.