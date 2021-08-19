Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Loft’s cheekbone injury could see him miss Scunthorpe’s game with Sutton

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 11:48 am
Ryan Loft (left) could miss out again for Scunthorpe (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft may have to sit out Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Sutton.

The striker sustained a cheekbone injury earlier this month and while he can play with a mask, he must first undergo a minor operation.

Boss Neil Cox is already without Alex Kenyon and Ross Millen (both hamstring) while Jordan Hallam and Aaron Jarvis are building up fitness.

Goalkeeper Tom Billson and forward Tyrone O’Neill are out with respective knee injuries and not likely to return until October.

Sutton will check on Kenny Davis ahead of their latest lengthy trip, with the midfielder forced off with cramp during the latter stages of Saturday’s goalless draw at Salford.

The U’s were forced to move their opening two home fixtures due to a delay in installing a new grass pitch and it meant they were without a midweek match when the majority of League Two clubs were in action.

After visiting Forest Green and Salford, while also travelling to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup, Matt Gray will now take his side to Scunthorpe.

Midfielder Will Randall (hamstring) is expected to miss out again but forward Tobi Sho-Silva could be in contention after he stepped up his recovery from an unspecified injury this week.

