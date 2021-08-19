Ryan Loft’s cheekbone injury could see him miss Scunthorpe’s game with Sutton

Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft may have to sit out Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Sutton.

The striker sustained a cheekbone injury earlier this month and while he can play with a mask, he must first undergo a minor operation.

Boss Neil Cox is already without Alex Kenyon and Ross Millen (both hamstring) while Jordan Hallam and Aaron Jarvis are building up fitness.

Goalkeeper Tom Billson and forward Tyrone O’Neill are out with respective knee injuries and not likely to return until October.

Sutton will check on Kenny Davis ahead of their latest lengthy trip, with the midfielder forced off with cramp during the latter stages of Saturday’s goalless draw at Salford.

The U’s were forced to move their opening two home fixtures due to a delay in installing a new grass pitch and it meant they were without a midweek match when the majority of League Two clubs were in action.

After visiting Forest Green and Salford, while also travelling to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup, Matt Gray will now take his side to Scunthorpe.

Midfielder Will Randall (hamstring) is expected to miss out again but forward Tobi Sho-Silva could be in contention after he stepped up his recovery from an unspecified injury this week.