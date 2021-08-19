Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Sport

Triple H’s WWE brand NXT UK teams up with non-league club Enfield Town

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 11:52 am
Enfield Town players and WWE NXT UK wrestlers pose following the announcement of their commercial partnership (WWE)
Enfield Town will be hoping to prove their pedigree after World Wrestling Entertainment’s Triple H announced a partnership with the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

The Towners, who started the 2021-22 campaign with a 4-2 win at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday, will sport the WWE NXT UK branding on the front of their shirts.

The club is celebrating its 20-year anniversary and has paired up with the UK arm of the WWE’s franchise.

The world’s biggest wrestling company has a base in Enfield, where their UK performance centre is used for tryouts and for their contracted British talent to train.

“Not only is it a big week for WWE with Summerslam on Saturday and NXT:Takeover 36 on Sunday but it is a big week for the UK as the football season has returned,” NXT founder Triple H – real name Paul Levesque – said announcing the new deal.

“Enfield in London has played a big part in the journey of NXT UK since the opening of our UK performance centre.

“That is why I am proud to announce the first of its kind partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town Football Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

“As the UK’s first supporter-owned football club they share our passion with putting fans at the centre of everything we do.”

The NXT UK logo will appear of Enfield’s shirts from Saturday’s home clash against Brightlingsea Regent onwards.

Enfield chairman Paul Reed said: “For a fan-owned club committed to delivering a sense of community and entertainment to the local area, to have a partner with the magnitude and ethos of WWE is truly special.

“Our vision is one of inclusivity and equality for all and to be a social centre for Enfield, and we welcome NXT UK as part of the family in our 20th anniversary year.”

As well as appearing on the home shirts of the first team, the NXT UK logo will also feature on the women’s reserves kit and the branding will also appear inside Enfield’s Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.

