Derby waiting on Tom Lawrence ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Derby will assess the fitness of captain Tom Lawrence ahead of Saturday’s home match with Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder sat out the midweek win at Hull with a groin injury while Festy Ebosele (knee) was another player manager Wayne Rooney did not want to risk.

Debutants Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock impressed in the 1-0 victory on the road and should retain their places in the starting XI.

Krystian Bielik (knee) and Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) are long-term absentees but Jason Knight (ankle) and Kornell McDonald (hamstring) are set to return this month.

Middlesbrough are without several players for the trip to Derby and are eager to bounce back after a 3-2 loss at home to QPR on Wednesday.

Marcus Browne (knee) is working his way to fitness following a long-term injury but is not expected to be available until October at the earliest.

Summer signing Sammy Ameobi is another with a knee issue who is not ready to feature and manager Neil Warnock is missing two other key men as well.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Duncan Watmore (muscle) had to sit out the midweek defeat and are unlikely to return this weekend.