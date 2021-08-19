Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert faces late fitness test ahead of Port Vale game

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 1:21 pm
Scott Cuthbert went off injured in midweek (Tim Goode/PA)
Stevenage are waiting for news on captain Scott Cuthbert ahead of their League Two clash with Port Vale on Saturday.

The defender was forced off through injury in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Bradford – Boro’s first defeat of the campaign.

Midfielder Arthur Read has returned to training and is pushing to feature for the first time since making his loan move permanent in the summer.

But manager Alex Revell remains without injured defender Brad Barry.

Port Vale are hoping to have Tom Conlon back involved.

The midfielder has sat out the club’s last three games with a knock.

On-loan winger Dennis Politic is pushing for his debut after being an unused substitute in Tuesday’s goalless draw with Carlisle.

Boss Darrell Clarke, whose side are yet to score in the league this season, could be tempted into rotating his strikers again.

