Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert faces late fitness test ahead of Port Vale game

Stevenage are waiting for news on captain Scott Cuthbert ahead of their League Two clash with Port Vale on Saturday.

The defender was forced off through injury in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Bradford – Boro’s first defeat of the campaign.

Midfielder Arthur Read has returned to training and is pushing to feature for the first time since making his loan move permanent in the summer.

But manager Alex Revell remains without injured defender Brad Barry.

Port Vale are hoping to have Tom Conlon back involved.

The midfielder has sat out the club’s last three games with a knock.

On-loan winger Dennis Politic is pushing for his debut after being an unused substitute in Tuesday’s goalless draw with Carlisle.

Boss Darrell Clarke, whose side are yet to score in the league this season, could be tempted into rotating his strikers again.