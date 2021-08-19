Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Josh Onomah an injury doubt for Fulham’s clash with Hull

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 2:46 pm
Fulham will check on the fitness of Josh Onomah (Justin Setterfield/PA)
Josh Onomah is a fresh injury concern for Fulham as they prepare to host Hull.

The midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in the midweek win at Millwall with what Cottagers boss Marco Silva described as “a small issue with his leg”.

Harrison Reed has resumed training and could be involved, but Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo (both knee) and Anthony Knockaert are still unavailable.

Former Hull loanee Harry Wilson will miss out against his old club as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.

The Tigers will check on the fitness of Ryan Longman.

The forward was absent for the home defeat to Derby after sustaining a groin injury in the loss against QPR.

George Moncur is still suspended after his red card against the Hoops.

George Honeyman (ankle) and Mallik Wilks (calf) are currently sidelined as Hull look for their first win since the opening day of the campaign.

