Back injury could see Charlton’s Conor Washington miss Wigan match

Striker Conor Washington is a doubt for Charlton’s League One clash at home to Wigan.

The 29-year-old was forced off early in the second period of their midweek loss to MK Dons because of a back injury and was replaced by new signing Charlie Kirk.

Centre-back Ryan Inniss was taken off at half-time on Tuesday but Nigel Adkins confirmed his playing time was being managed due to previous injuries and should be fit to start on Saturday.

Striker Ronnie Schwartz may return after a spell on the sidelines.

James McClean could make his second debut for Wigan.

The 32-year-old rejoined the Latics on Tuesday, signing a one-year deal after arriving from Stoke for an undisclosed fee.

Summer signing Charlie Wyke is expected to start up front again as he continues his search for his first Latics goal.

Defender Tom Pearce could return to the team after making his comeback from injury as an unused substitute in midweek.