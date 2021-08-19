Simon Grayson likely to pick from unchanged squad when Fleetwood host Cheltenham

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson is likely to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Cheltenham.

Grayson has no new injury worries following Tuesday night’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday as his side chase their first win of the season.

The former Leeds boss made three changes in midweek, with Callum Camps making his first appearance in four months after a shoulder injury and coronavirus.

The Cod Army have lost all three league games and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after defeat at Stoke.

Cheltenham striker Kyle Vassell faces a late fitness test after being forced out of the midweek home win against Ipswich.

Summer signing Vassell sustained a calf injury on his full club debut and will be monitored, but boss Michael Duff has no other injury concerns.

Matty Blair is hoping to return to the starting line-up. He was an unused substitute on Tuesday night after a back spasm prevented him from training.

Forwards George Lloyd and Alfie May are also among those pushing for recalls after stepping off the bench against Ipswich.