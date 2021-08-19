Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Peterborough and Cardiff charged by FA for failure to control players

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 3:52 pm
Tuesday’s match at the Weston Homes Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw (Nigel French/PA)
Tuesday’s match at the Weston Homes Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw (Nigel French/PA)

Peterborough and Cardiff have been charged with failing to control their players during Tuesday’s Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium.

There was a heated moment involving players from both teams just prior to the break in the league fixture following a challenge by Cardiff’s Marlon Pack on Nathan Thompson.

Both Pack and Peterborough’s Aden Flint were shown yellow cards at the time.

A statement from the Football Association on Thursday read: “Peterborough United FC and Cardiff City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday (17/08/21).

“Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 43rd minute of the fixture.

“Peterborough United FC and Cardiff City FC have until Monday (23/08/21) to provide their respective responses.”

The game ended 2-2, with Cardiff fighting back from 2-0 down with a late brace from Flint.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal