Peterborough and Cardiff charged by FA for failure to control players

Peterborough and Cardiff have been charged with failing to control their players during Tuesday’s Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium.

There was a heated moment involving players from both teams just prior to the break in the league fixture following a challenge by Cardiff’s Marlon Pack on Nathan Thompson.

Both Pack and Peterborough’s Aden Flint were shown yellow cards at the time.

A statement from the Football Association on Thursday read: “Peterborough United FC and Cardiff City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday (17/08/21).

“Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 43rd minute of the fixture.

“Peterborough United FC and Cardiff City FC have until Monday (23/08/21) to provide their respective responses.”

The game ended 2-2, with Cardiff fighting back from 2-0 down with a late brace from Flint.