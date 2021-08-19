Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Manchester City announce Lucy Bronze has undergone knee surgery

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 4:14 pm
Lucy Bronze rejoined Manchester City last year after three seasons with Lyon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester City have announced Lucy Bronze has undergone knee surgery.

City did not put a timeframe on how long the 29-year-old England right-back might be out of action for but said she would return to training “in the near future”.

The news comes ahead of the club opening their 2021-22 Women’s Super League campaign on September 4 at Everton.

A statement from City on Thursday read: “Manchester City can confirm that Lucy Bronze recently underwent successful surgery on her right knee.

“The defender is now progressing to rehabilitation with the club and will return to training in the near future.”

Bronze, who featured in all four of Great Britain’s matches at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, rejoined City last September after three seasons with Lyon.

In 2020 she was also named FIFA women’s player of the year.

