Gillingham without suspended defender David Tutonda as they take on Morecambe

Gillingham will be without suspended defender David Tutonda for their home game against Morecambe.

Left-back Tutonda sits out on a one-match ban after he was sent off for two yellow cards in the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Boss Steve Evans is hoping fellow defender Ryan Jackson can recover in time from the knock which kept him out on Tuesday night. Another defender, Robbie McKenzie, made his first appearance of the season at Wimbledon and could continue, but forward Alex MacDonald is unlikely to feature due to injury.

Defender Dan Adshead could be involved after he signed on loan from Premier League side Norwich.

Morecambe’s new signing Courtney Duffus will be hoping to make his debut for the club.

Striker Duffus signed a two-year deal after joining from Bromley on Thursday and is expected to go straight into boss Stephen Robinson’s squad.

Robinson has been without Jon Obika, sidelined until next year due to a hamstring injury, and fellow striker Jonah Ayunga.

Greg Leigh and Adam Phillips are both pushing for recalls after making way for Kelvin Mellor and Alfie McCalmont in midweek.