Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sam Nombe back for Exeter’s clash with Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 4:26 pm
Sam Nombe is back in contention for Exeter this weekend (Tess Derry/PA)
Sam Nombe is back in contention for Exeter this weekend (Tess Derry/PA)

Exeter have Sam Nombe available for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bristol Rovers.

The forward is back after a period of self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.

Archie Collins (knee) remains sidelined with fellow midfielder Josh Coley also absent.

Defender Sam Stubbs could be back following his own knee issue.

Bristol Rovers will be able to call upon captain Paul Coutts.

The midfielder is back from a three-match ban after being sent off in the season-opening defeat at Mansfield.

Brett Pitman made his debut off the bench in Tuesday’s win over Oldham and will be pushing for a first start.

Manager Joey Barton is also likely to again be without forward Brandon Hanlan (knee) who is continued to be linked with a move away from the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal