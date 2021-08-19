Sam Nombe back for Exeter’s clash with Bristol Rovers

Exeter have Sam Nombe available for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bristol Rovers.

The forward is back after a period of self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.

Archie Collins (knee) remains sidelined with fellow midfielder Josh Coley also absent.

Defender Sam Stubbs could be back following his own knee issue.

Bristol Rovers will be able to call upon captain Paul Coutts.

The midfielder is back from a three-match ban after being sent off in the season-opening defeat at Mansfield.

Brett Pitman made his debut off the bench in Tuesday’s win over Oldham and will be pushing for a first start.

Manager Joey Barton is also likely to again be without forward Brandon Hanlan (knee) who is continued to be linked with a move away from the club.