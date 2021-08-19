Matty Godden hoping to feature for Coventry against Reading

Coventry’s injury problems are clearing up, with forward Matty Godden hoping to feature in this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship home match against Reading.

Godden was an unused substitute during the midweek win at Blackpool after stepping up his recovery from a foot issue and will aim to get some minutes on Saturday.

Midfielder Liam Kelly is not far away after putting a knee injury behind him and then getting over the effects of Covid-19 earlier in the summer, but he is not in contention yet.

Tyler Walker (shoulder), Josh Eccles (hip) and Brandon Mason (hamstring) are unavailable, although the latter was expected to depart the club before he suffered the muscle tear while on trial at Portsmouth.

Reading were rocked this week by the news that last season’s top goalscorer Lucas Joao is set for a lengthy spell out.

The forward has a hip injury which may still require surgery and is likely to keep him sidelined until January.

Fellow striker Yakou Meite was already absent for the foreseeable future with a knee injury, but Felipe Araruna is edging closer to a return after 12 months out with his own knee issue.

Ovie Ejaria, who has recovered from a groin problem, has been forced to self-isolate after he contracted coronavirus.