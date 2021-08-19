Declan John could return when Bolton host Oxford

Declan John could be back in contention for Bolton’s clash against Oxford.

The left-back was forced to come off against AFC Wimbledon after a collision and missed the midweek game against Lincoln.

But Amadou Bakayoko looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

The forward limped off against Lincoln with a calf injury.

Injury-hit Oxford are set to be without several key players.

Manager Karl Robinson said a number of unnamed players will not travel.

Nathan Holland, Ryan Williams and Billy Bodin are the latest concerns for Oxford.

The trio came off during the midweek game against Crewe.