Leeds striker Patrick Bamford signs new five-year contract

Leeds have announced Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road outfit since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2018.

Bamford netted 16 times in 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged to promotion as Sky Bet Championship title-winners.

He then followed that up with 17 Premier League goals last season, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in October.

That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.

He told the club’s official website: “There’s not many times in my career as settled as I am now, so it was important for me to get this tied down and concentrate on the season ahead.

“Things started off a bit sticky, I had the injury and stuff and I didn’t click with the fans straight away, but once I did get into it and settled, I think I’ve improved no end under Marcelo Bielsa and I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve built up the rapport with the fans now and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“A big thing for any player is the belief of the manager, you have to repay that and put in the hard work as well and this club is a massive club, it deserves to be in the Premier League and we have to keep pushing.

“This isn’t the type of club that we are in the Premier League and we are happy, you’re always striving to get to that next step and that is important for every footballer as it keeps pushing you on.

“The club has shown massive ambition, we’ve improved year on year and ultimately Leeds have to aim to get back into Europe and it’s something we have to strive towards.”

The news of Bamford’s deal running to 2026 follows that of team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committing their futures to the club this summer.