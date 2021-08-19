Kieffer Moore could make first league start of season when Cardiff host Millwall

Kieffer Moore could be in line for his first start of the Sky Bet Championship campaign when Cardiff host Millwall on Saturday.

The Wales international struggled with Covid-19 during pre-season but has impressed in each of his cameo appearances this term, following a start in the Carabao Cup against Sutton, and boss Mick McCarthy has now confirmed the forward is ready to be unleashed from the off.

Fellow attacker Isaac Vassell is also close to returning after recovering from a knee injury to play for the Under-23s this week although Lee Tomlin continues to be troubled by fitness issues.

Isaak Davies (thigh), Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Millwall will again be without Shaun Hutchinson after it was confirmed this week the centre-back has sustained a thigh injury.

It is likely to keep Hutchinson out until October and he joins forward Mason Bennett on the treatment table.

Bennett is not likely to return until next month, but the Lions have no other fitness concerns.

Midfielder Mahlon Romeo was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 loss to Fulham. Post-match manager Gary Rowett confirmed it was a tactical decision.