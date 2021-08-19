Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Keaghan Jacobs rushed back into action, admits Livingston boss David Martindale

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 5:39 pm
Keaghan Jacobs is back in action (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale admits he rushed Keaghan Jacobs back earlier than planned but only because he trusted the midfielder to do everything asked of him.

Jacobs made his first appearance in 17 months when he came off the bench during extra time as Livi beat St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend.

The 31-year-old suffered a foot injury in Livingston’s final match before the pandemic stopped Scottish football and had some false dawns as he attempted to return last season.

His comeback appeared some way off even earlier this month, but other selection issues saw Jacobs put on the bench for the cup tie, and an injury to left-back Jackson Longridge gave the long-serving midfielder a welcome return.

Martindale said: “To be honest, I was looking about and I never really had anyone in the left-back area as Jacko took a sore one to his knee.

“It was probably a bit early for Keaghs to be honest, but I say to the physio every time, ‘just put him on the bench, I’ll not use him’. Generally, what I do is, I use them.

“Keaghs is tried and trusted, he has been here that long. So I know what Keaghs brings to the squad and I know what he can bring to me on a match day and I trust him implicitly.

“He is genuinely one of these players that I can play anywhere. Anywhere bar striker and centre-half.

“He is one of these boys that can’t train at 70 per cent, he can’t ease his way back in. He is 100 per cent or nothing. So he generally comes back from his rehab in good condition because he puts so much work into it. He trains at 100 per cent every training session.”

