Friday, August 20th 2021
Northampton without Fraser Horsfall for Rochdale’s visit

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 6:57 pm
Northampton defender Fraser Horsfall is suspended (Nick Potts/PA)
Northampton will be without Fraser Horsfall when they host Rochdale.

The defender is suspended following his red card in the win at Colchester.

Summer signing Sid Nelson could come in and make his full league debut for the Cobblers in Horsfall’s absence.

Michael Harriman (illness), Jordan Flores (Achilles) and Jack Sowerby (shoulder) remain out as Northampton look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season with a fourth win in all competitions.

Rochdale will travel to Sixfields with a depleted squad after four positive Covid-19 cases this week.

New signing George Broadbent becomes the latest player to self-isolate, joining team-mates Conor Grant, Jimmy McNulty and Aidy White – who were all absent for the midweek defeat to Forest Green.

Forward Jake Beesley is also a doubt after he came off injured on Tuesday night.

Youngsters Danny Cashman and Josh Andrews are among those who could come into contention for starting places.

