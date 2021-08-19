Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Juninho Bacuna leaves Huddersfield for Rangers

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 7:57 pm
Juninho Bacuna is leaving Huddersfield (Tim Goode/PA)
Juninho Bacuna is leaving Huddersfield (Tim Goode/PA)

Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old Curacao international, who was in the final 12 months of his Terriers contract, joined the Yorkshire club from Dutch side Groningen in 2018.

He went on to make 107 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

Bacuna is the younger brother of Cardiff and former Aston Villa and Reading player Leandro Bacuna.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal