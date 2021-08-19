David Turnbull ‘feeling a lot fitter’ under Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

David Turnbull is reaping the fitness rewards of the tough demands of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou is looking for reinforcements to help his squad during a heavy schedule of domestic and European matches.

But the players are handling the workload well after winning their fifth consecutive game when AZ Alkmaar visited Celtic Park on Wednesday.

While Celtic’s impressive attacking play is evident – they have scored 18 goals during their winning run – Postecoglou was equally happy with their work rate and pressing during the 2-0 Europa League win.

Turnbull said: “We’re working hard in training, but at the moment it’s a tough schedule, so there’s not as much training as we’d like.

“That’s what I’m sure all the boys would want, and personally myself I’m feeling a lot fitter. I’m feeling great, and it looks like everybody else is as well.”

On Postecoglou’s approach, the former Motherwell midfielder added: “He’s always demanding more off of us, whether it’s in training or in games.

“He’s always telling us before and at half-time to keep working hard, keep pressing for the team and win the ball back, and that gets a good reaction off everybody. It’s been good.”

Postecoglou has combined Turnbull with Tom Rogic to good effect in an attacking central midfield with Callum McGregor dictating play behind.

The Australian midfielder is getting back to his best after a stop-start couple of seasons and was in majestic form during the first half against the Dutch team.

Rogic showed great skill before crossing for Kyogo Furuhashi to net the opener and produced several through balls that almost led to more.

“I have played against him a good few times, so I knew how good he was,” Turnbull said of his midfield partner.

“And training with him all last year and this year you can see he’s class and he brings that to the table.

“We know what Tom can do, he’s magic on the ball, and I love playing with Cal when he’s sitting behind me. He always finds the ball and he manages to find me or Tom in the pocket. It’s great to play with the both of them.”