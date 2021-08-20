Harrogate return to action against Barrow after coronavirus outbreak

Harrogate could be missing a couple of players who tested positive for coronavirus as they return to action against Barrow in League Two.

Town had five unnamed players return positive tests while five more had to self-isolate due to being close contacts, which led to three games being postponed.

Manager Simon Weaver said “one or two” of the players who tested positive could be OK to start on Saturday.

But the Town boss will leave it until after the club’s final training session before deciding who is fit enough to feature.

Dimitri Sea will not feature for Barrow as he continues to follow concussion protocols.

The forward was substituted in the late stages of the Hartlepool game last weekend after coming off the bench to score the winning goal.

Jamie Devitt and Matt Platt are also out of action as they recover from their respective thigh and back injuries.

Midfielder Mike Jones is sidelined as he recovers from surgery on his Achilles.