Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Martin Boyle braced for ‘tricky’ Dundee test as Hibernian aim to keep run going

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 11:32 am
Hibernian’s Martin Boyle looking forward to Dens Park (Alan Rennie/PA)
Hibernian’s Martin Boyle looking forward to Dens Park (Alan Rennie/PA)

Martin Boyle is looking for Hibernian to continue their cinch Premiership form when they travel to Dundee on Sunday.

Jack Ross’ side were knocked out of the Europa Conference League qualifiers 5-2 on aggregate by Croatian side Rijeka but bounced back with a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Sunday.

Hibs now face the trip to Dens Park where they will be looking to build on their opening two wins in the league.

Attacker Boyle, who signed a new deal with Hibs on Wednesday which keeps him at the Edinburgh club until 2024, said: “Obviously it was important to win that cup game there, it was a tough game at times but in the second half we were dominant and got our rewards which was great off the back of going out of Europe.

“And we know it will be tricky away to Dundee, they are off the back of a good result as well (1-0 win over Motherwell) but we have had a good start to the campaign and we know what problems we can cause them.

“They have probably strengthened their squad so it will be a tough game.

“They will have fans back in which might get a bit more out of them and hopefully we have fans there so it is a terrific game and will be on Sky Sports so if you can’t get up for those games then there is something wrong.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal