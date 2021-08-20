Bertrand Traore injury blow for Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore is a fresh injury absentee for Aston Villa as they prepare to host Newcastle.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring issue during the defeat at Watford and will not be back until after next month’s international break.

Defender Matt Targett is still building up his fitness and had to come off at Vicarage Road, while forward Ollie Watkins (knee) might be fit to face his former club Brentford on August 28.

Steve Bruce has confirmed midfielder Joe Willock will be included in his squad after completing his permanent move to the club from Arsenal.

But midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been ruled out after sustaining a fresh calf injury in the opening-day home defeat to West Ham.

Karl Darlow (coronavirus) and Martin Dubravka (foot) both remain sidelined, so Freddie Woodman will resume in goal.

Provisional Villa squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Young, Guilbert, Hause, Tuanzebe, McGinn, Buendia, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Bailey, Moraes, Ings, Davis.

Provisional Newcastle squad: Woodman, Krafth, Clark, S Longstaff, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Willock, Murphy, Hayden, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gillespie, Gayle, Hendrick, Schar, Lewis.