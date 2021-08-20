Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Bertrand Traore injury blow for Aston Villa

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 11:44 am
Bertrand Traore suffered a hamstring injury in Aston Villa’s defeat at Watford (Nick Potts/PA)
Bertrand Traore is a fresh injury absentee for Aston Villa as they prepare to host Newcastle.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring issue during the defeat at Watford and will not be back until after next month’s international break.

Defender Matt Targett is still building up his fitness and had to come off at Vicarage Road, while forward Ollie Watkins (knee) might be fit to face his former club Brentford on August 28.

Steve Bruce has confirmed midfielder Joe Willock will be included in his squad after completing his permanent move to the club from Arsenal.

But midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been ruled out after sustaining a fresh calf injury in the opening-day home defeat to West Ham.

Karl Darlow (coronavirus) and Martin Dubravka (foot) both remain sidelined, so Freddie Woodman will resume in goal.

Provisional Villa squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Young, Guilbert, Hause, Tuanzebe, McGinn, Buendia, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Bailey, Moraes, Ings, Davis.

Provisional Newcastle squad: Woodman, Krafth, Clark, S Longstaff, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Willock, Murphy, Hayden, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gillespie, Gayle, Hendrick, Schar, Lewis.

