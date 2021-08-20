Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Motherwell midfielder Mark O’Hara hoping to repay Graham Alexander’s faith

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 12:21 pm
Motherwell’s Mark O’Hara is back in action (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Mark O’Hara is determined to vindicate manager Graham Alexander’s faith by proving he can be a big player for Motherwell after a frustrating year so far.

The former Dundee and Peterborough midfielder was out for the best part of three months with concussion after playing in Alexander’s first game in charge in January.

The 25-year-old scored a winner against Hamilton in April and then suffered a minor knock, and his hopes of a fresh start were hit when he sustained a hamstring issue in Motherwell’s first pre-season encounter.

But O’Hara returned off the bench in last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup defeat by Dundee and is looking for more action when his team face Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

“I had worked really hard off-season and it was unfortunate, I went to run right away and my hamstring went,” he said.

“I am someone who has never really had any problems throughout my career and it’s been testing for me this year.

“I love football, I live and breathe it. When I go home that’s all I think about it.

“It has been very frustrating but I am putting in the hard work over the last few weeks to get back to full fitness.

“We played a closed-door game the other day and I was surprised at how good I was feeling, so I am raring to go.

“It’s time for me to kick on now and play a big part this season. The way the manager has spoken to me, he sees me as a big player.

“Personally I always look to prove that I’m more than capable of being one of the top players and someone he can trust, and from the conversations I have had with him, he knows that.

“I just want to help the team now. There is nothing worse than watching and not being a part of it.”

O’Hara has played all over defence and midfield during his career and is now keen to get a run of games in his preferred position.

“The manager says he sees me as a box-to-box midfielder,” he said. “Since I have been here I have been unfortunate that other players have been injured and I have not really had a run in that position.

“But that’s where he wants to use me and that’s where I see myself so hopefully he can get the best out of me.

“I am someone who likes to get in the box and score goals and contribute up that end of the pitch so hopefully I can start that off on Saturday.”

Alexander has been delighted to have O’Hara’s presence back in training.

“He has had a frustrating time and it’s been frustrating for us as well because we know he’s a talented lad,” Alexander said.

“But he has looked good in training and it’s great to have him back because he is one of those energy-givers. He is enthusiastic, always training at full pelt.

“We have got a few boys like that who we love having around.”

