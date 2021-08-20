George Edmundson remains sidelined for Ipswich

George Edmundson is set to be missing again for Ipswich through injury for the clash with MK Dons.

The centre-half joined Ipswich over the summer and but has been unable to make his debut yet due to the unspecified problem.

Manager Paul Cook also indicated that an unnamed player has been ruled out of the game due to sickness.

Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko remain doubtful having missed the last two games with injury.

MK Dons defender Daniel Harvie has been ruled out as he continues to follow concussion protocols.

Harvie was forced off at half-time during the midweek game against Charlton after a blow to the head.

Max Watters also looks set to miss out.

The striker, who is on loan from Cardiff, picked up an ankle injury in pre-season and has so far not been able to feature this season.