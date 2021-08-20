Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
George Edmundson remains sidelined for Ipswich

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 1:59 pm
George Edmundson is still waiting to make his Ipswich debut (Steve Welsh/PA)
George Edmundson is set to be missing again for Ipswich through injury for the clash with MK Dons.

The centre-half joined Ipswich over the summer and but has been unable to make his debut yet due to the unspecified problem.

Manager Paul Cook also indicated that an unnamed player has been ruled out of the game due to sickness.

Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko remain doubtful having missed the last two games with injury.

MK Dons defender Daniel Harvie has been ruled out as he continues to follow concussion protocols.

Harvie was forced off at half-time during the midweek game against Charlton after a blow to the head.

Max Watters also looks set to miss out.

The striker, who is on loan from Cardiff, picked up an ankle injury in pre-season and has so far not been able to feature this season.

