Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman in contention for Doncaster returns

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 2:04 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 2:26 pm
Richie Wellens has confirmed Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman are back in training (PA)
Richie Wellens has confirmed Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman are back in training (PA)

Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman could return for Doncaster’s Sky Bet League One tie against Portsmouth at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Both players will be assessed ahead of the fixture as Smith tested positive for Covid-19 last week with Seaman identified as a close contact with both players isolating for 10 days and away from first-team training.

Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie are still absent heading into Saturday through long-term injury concerns.

Ben Close is expected to start against his former club.

Clark Robertson (ankle) and Marcus Harness (quad)  are doubtful for Pompey.

The pair were substituted at half time in their midweek win over Shrewsbury after they suffered impact injuries and have been receiving treatment to reduce inflammation.

Paul Downing and Louis Thompson will be available for selection for the first time this season.

Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) remain sidelined for the trip.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]