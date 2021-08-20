Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to stay patient against Rangers

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 2:42 pm
Malky Mackay wants Ross County to stay calm against Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay is looking for his Ross County side to remain calm against Rangers on Sunday should they find the visitors hogging possession.

The cinch Premiership champions will travel to Dingwall as heavy favourites against the Staggies who, in the midst of a major squad overhaul, have one point from a possible six in the league.

Mackay expects Steven Gerrard’s side to dominate the ball at times and has been preparing his team for such an eventuality.

He said: “A very tough prospect, the champions of the country and a very good team.

“It will absolutely be a tough one for us but one that we are really looking forward to.

“We are looking forward to getting a larger crowd into the stadium as well and it is going to be a really tough test.

“There will be time when you will be out of possession and you have to be calm and be relaxed when the other team has the ball.

“It is talking in the room where we do the clips, it is doing various drills on the pitch.

“It is just gradually getting the guys to work when they don’t have the ball, make sure they are calm and are in a good shape and knowing that when we get it back we are going to try to keep it.”

