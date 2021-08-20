Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Ham only missing Arthur Masuaku for the visit of Leicester

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 3:08 pm
West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku, right, will miss his side’s game with Leicester on Monday (Justin Setterfield/PA
Arthur Masuaku is West Ham’s only injury absentee for the visit of Leicester.

The wing-back is still building up his fitness following the knee operation he underwent last season.

Michail Antonio starts in attack, looking for his 48th Premier League goal, which would take him one ahead of Paolo Di Canio and make him West Ham’s record goalscorer in the competition.

Leicester remain without Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand for their trip.

Fofana suffered a fractured fibula during a recent friendly against Villarreal, while Evans is still recovering from a foot problem as he targets a return after next month’s international break.

Bertrand is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the season-opening win over Wolves.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Baptiste, Diop, Johnson, Lanzini, Coventry, Yarmolenko.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka.

