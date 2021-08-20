Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return for Arsenal’s London derby with Chelsea

Arsenal could welcome back captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Sunday’s London derby at home to Chelsea.

Aubameyang missed the 2-0 loss at Brentford after returning a positive Covid-19 test, as did fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette, goalkeeper Alex Runarsson and winger Willian.

Willian could also return while Lacazette and Runarsson are still missing, as are defender Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), striker Eddie Nketiah and midfielder Thomas Partey (both ankle) while new signing Martin Odegaard is not available as he awaits a visa.

Christian Pulisic will miss out for Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.

The USA forward is fully vaccinated and has not experienced any symptoms, but is in self-isolation.

Midfielders Hakim Ziyech (shoulder) and N’Golo Kante (ankle) could return, while £98million recruit Romelu Lukaku may make his second Chelsea debut.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Balogun, Martinelli.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, James, Ziyech, Kante, Lukaku.