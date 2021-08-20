Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return for Arsenal’s London derby with Chelsea

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 3:23 pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s defeat at Brentford (Aaron Chown/PA)
Arsenal could welcome back captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Sunday’s London derby at home to Chelsea.

Aubameyang missed the 2-0 loss at Brentford after returning a positive Covid-19 test, as did fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette, goalkeeper Alex Runarsson and winger Willian.

Willian could also return while Lacazette and Runarsson are still missing, as are defender Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), striker Eddie Nketiah and midfielder Thomas Partey (both ankle) while new signing Martin Odegaard is not available as he awaits a visa.

Christian Pulisic will miss out for Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.

The USA forward is fully vaccinated and has not experienced any symptoms, but is in self-isolation.

Midfielders Hakim Ziyech (shoulder) and N’Golo Kante (ankle) could return, while £98million recruit Romelu Lukaku may make his second Chelsea debut.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Balogun, Martinelli.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, James, Ziyech, Kante, Lukaku.

