Sport

Raul Jimenez expected to retain place for Wolves’ clash with Tottenham

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 3:41 pm
Raul Jimenez is expected to keep his place in the Wolves starting line-up (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bruno Lage’s maiden home game as Wolves boss against Tottenham could see Raul Jimenez make his first competitive appearance at Molineux for nine months.

The striker returned after recovering from a fractured skull as Wanderers began the season with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester last weekend. The Mexico international is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up.

Defensive duo Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly remain out with hamstring injuries, along with Pedro Neto, Jonny (both knee) and Daniel Podence (groin).

Tottenham will make a decision whether to include wantaway striker Harry Kane after Saturday’s training session as Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Molineux.

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele will not be included as he continues to be frozen out by Nuno.

Cristian Romero should be OK after coming through his first 90 minutes since July in the Europa Conference League match against Pacos de Ferreira, but fellow defender Joe Rodon is injured.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Marcal, Kilman, Neves, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Silva, Traore, Jimenez, Trincao.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Romero, Reguilon, Davies, Sissoko, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Gil, Son, Kane

