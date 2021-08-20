Ash Hunter and Matty Willock missing for Salford

Salford will be without Ash Hunter and Matty Willock for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Swindon.

Hunter and Willock will not feature as they are both isolating as a precaution after feeling unwell earlier in the week.

Tyreik Wright is set to make his home debut for the Ammies after impressing off the bench at Crawley.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: “He’s going to be a positive impact, looking frightening going forward, and we’re excited with what he’ll bring going into the rest of the season.”

Kaine Kesler-Hayden returns for Swindon after completing a one-match suspension.

New signing Jayden Mitchell-Lawson will miss out as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Defender Mathieu Baudry and midfielder Jordan Lyden are also unavailable as they continue recoveries of their own but Town head coach Ben Garner revealed they are both close to a return.

Garner has no other problems to deal with.