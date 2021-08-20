Fabinho missing for Liverpool’s clash with Burnley

Liverpool are without Fabinho for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Burnley following the death of his father.

Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could both be in contention for their first appearances of the season following their exploits at Euro 2020.

Midfielder Curtis Jones could also return to the squad after concussion, but left-back Andy Robertson is still working his way back from ankle ligament damage.

Burnley will have an unchanged squad for the trip to Anfield.

Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long both missed the opening-day defeat to Brighton and they will remain absent as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Phil Bardsley is fit again after his hernia operation and the full-back will hope to play, having been a substitute last weekend.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Elliott, Minamino, Konate, Kelleher, Jones, Gomez, Woodburn, Origi.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson.