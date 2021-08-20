Baily Cargill in contention to start for Forest Green

Baily Cargill could be in contention make his first start of the season as Forest Green take on Crawley.

The defender came on as a late second-half substitute in Forest Green’s 2-1 win over Rochdale in midweek after being on the sidelines through injury.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Josh March are getting closer to match fitness and could be considered for the weekend.

Udoka Godwin-Malife suffered a collarbone injury in midweek and is ruled out as Forest Green look to continue winning ways in the league.

Ashley Nadesan is expected to lead the line for Crawley once again after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Salford.

Boss John Yems confirmed there is an “injury backlog” heading into the weekend’s game.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris is expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Jake Hessenthaler has been an ever-present in Crawley’s midfield throughout all competitions and should line-up from the off again.