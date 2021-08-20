Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Baily Cargill in contention to start for Forest Green

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 4:33 pm
Baily Cargill could make his first start of the season for Forest Green (Tim Markland/PA)
Baily Cargill could be in contention make his first start of the season as Forest Green take on Crawley.

The defender came on as a late second-half substitute in Forest Green’s 2-1 win over Rochdale in midweek after being on the sidelines through injury.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Josh March are getting closer to match fitness and could be considered for the weekend.

Udoka Godwin-Malife suffered a collarbone injury in midweek and is ruled out as Forest Green look to continue winning ways in the league.

Ashley Nadesan is expected to lead the line for Crawley once again after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Salford.

Boss John Yems confirmed there is an “injury backlog” heading into the weekend’s game.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris is expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Jake Hessenthaler has been an ever-present in Crawley’s midfield throughout all competitions and should line-up from the off again.

