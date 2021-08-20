Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Manchester City wait on Kevin De Bruyne fitness for Norwich clash

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 5:24 pm
Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench in Manchester City’s loss at Tottenham last weekend (Nick Potts/PA).
Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City’s Premier League home clash with Norwich on Saturday.

The Belgium playmaker, who came off the bench in last Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Tottenham, has been troubled by an ankle problem and did not train on Friday.

Ilkay Gundogan sustained a shoulder problem against Spurs but is set to be available, while Phil Foden continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Norwich are expected to be without defender Christoph Zimmermann through illness for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Centre-back Andrew Omobamidele is back in full training again following tonsillitis, so could come into contention, along with winger Onel Hernandez, who has been building up fitness after an enforced lay-off because of Covid-19.

Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta is still recovering from the consequences of his coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, Silva, Fernandinho, Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mahrez.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Rashica, Pukki, Gunn, Omobamidele, Zimmermann, Mumba, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Tzolis, Sargent, Idah

